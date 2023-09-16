At the moment the Los Angeles Rams are 24th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.

As the underdog, Los Angeles picked up just two wins (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.

On the ground, Stafford scored one touchdown and accumulated 9 yards.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game for the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

John Johnson compiled one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year for the Browns.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +5000 2 September 17 49ers - +700 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1400 4 October 1 @ Colts - +25000 5 October 8 Eagles - +750 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +5000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +1800 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +10000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +700

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.