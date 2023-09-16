Peter Malnati is in eighth place, with a score of -11, after the third round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Malnati has finished under par seven times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Malnati has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Malnati has had an average finish of 56th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Malnati has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 34 -5 261 0 11 1 2 $1.1M

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past 10 appearances at this event, Malnati has had an average finishing position of 34th.

In his past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

The most recent time Malnati played this event was in 2023, and he finished 60th.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,123 yards, 105 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Malnati has played in the past year (7,281 yards) is 158 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati finished in the 24th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Malnati shot better than 90% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.46.

Malnati failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Malnati had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Malnati carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.1 on the 24 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship.

In that last tournament, Malnati carded a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Malnati ended the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Malnati finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Malnati Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Malnati's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

