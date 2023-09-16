The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Peter Kuest is currently in 35th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Peter Kuest at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +10000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Peter Kuest Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Kuest has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Kuest has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Kuest's average finish has been 47th.

Kuest has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Kuest will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 35 -9 249 0 8 1 1 $717,538

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Kuest wound up 35th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Kuest played this event was in 2023, and he finished 35th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

The average course Kuest has played in the past year (7,306 yards) is 183 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,123).

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 61st percentile among all competitors.

Kuest shot better than 35% of the golfers at the Wyndham Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.46.

Kuest recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Kuest had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Kuest's six birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent competition, Kuest carded a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Kuest ended the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.4.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kuest finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Kuest Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kuest's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.