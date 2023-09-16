The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) visit the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Defensively, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by allowing only 222.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 32nd (461.5 yards per game). San Diego State ranks 102nd in the FBS with 22 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 79th with 25.3 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Oregon State San Diego State 461.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319 (40th) 222.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.3 (128th) 233 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (60th) 228.5 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (128th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (1st)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has recorded 346 yards (173 ypg) on 28-of-38 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 21 rushing yards (10.5 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 249 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Silas Bolden's team-high 118 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 12 targets) with one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has reeled in three passes while averaging 29.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jeremiah Noga has been the target of three passes and hauled in three receptions for 54 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 447 yards (149 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 59% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 174 yards (58 ypg) on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has piled up 27 carries and totaled 145 yards with one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw's 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 receptions on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Mark Redman has caught 11 passes and compiled 101 receiving yards (33.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Martin Blake has racked up 60 reciving yards (20 ypg) this season.

