It'll be the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) in college football play at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oregon vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oregon vs. Hawaii?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 42, Hawaii 23

Oregon 42, Hawaii 23 Oregon has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Ducks have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter.

Hawaii has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2500.

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Hawaii (+38.5)



Hawaii (+38.5) This season Oregon has one win against the spread.

Hawaii has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Oregon vs. Hawaii matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (68.5)



Under (68.5) The point total for the game of 68.5 is 18.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (59.5 points per game) and Hawaii (27.7 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 68.5 68.5 Implied Total AVG 37 37 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.5 55 Implied Total AVG 32.5 29 36 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.