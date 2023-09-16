The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-7.5) 49.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings North Carolina (-7) 50 -298 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel North Carolina (-7) 49.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tar Heels have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Minnesota has not won against the spread this season in two chances.

North Carolina & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500
To Win the ACC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000
Minnesota
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

