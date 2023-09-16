Hawaii High School Football Live Streams in Maui County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Maui County, Hawaii, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Football Games This Week
Lahainaluna High School at Baldwin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on September 15
- Location: Wailuku, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kamehameha School - Maui at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on September 15
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
