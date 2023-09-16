The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 38.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Hawaii vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Hawaii vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Hawaii has won one game against the spread this season.

Oregon has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.