Hawaii vs. Oregon: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 38.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawaii vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Hawaii vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-38.5)
|68.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-37.5)
|68.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-37.5)
|67.5
|-10000
|+2800
Hawaii vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Hawaii has won one game against the spread this season.
- Oregon has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
