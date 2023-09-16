The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 38.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawaii vs. Oregon Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium

Hawaii vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-38.5) 68.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oregon (-37.5) 68.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Oregon (-37.5) 67.5 -10000 +2800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Hawaii vs. Oregon Betting Trends

  • Hawaii has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Oregon has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MWC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

