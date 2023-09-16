The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Oregon ranks 59th in total defense this year (328 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 600.5 total yards per game. With 27.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Hawaii ranks 77th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 103rd, allowing 30.7 points per contest.

See how to watch this matchup on Pac-12 Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hawaii vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Hawaii vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Hawaii Oregon 373.3 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 600.5 (10th) 314 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328 (51st) 49.3 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.5 (15th) 324 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (7th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has compiled 972 yards (324 yards per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 76 yards, or 25.3 per game.

Tylan Hines has been given 18 carries and totaled 50 yards.

Pofele Ashlock's 315 receiving yards (105 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 catches on 29 targets with three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has 17 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 210 yards (70 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry has racked up 94 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) this season.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 646 yards (323 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 46 rushing yards on nine carries.

Mar'Keise Irving has compiled 157 rushing yards on 15 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 80 yards (40 per game) on 10 catches.

Jordan James has carried the ball 14 times for 94 yards (47 per game) and three touchdowns.

Troy Franklin has hauled in 13 catches for 209 yards (104.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put up a 109-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on nine targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon or Hawaii gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.