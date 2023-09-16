The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) are massive 38.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0). An over/under of 68.5 is set in the contest.

Oregon owns the 60th-ranked defense this year (328.0 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking second-best with a tally of 600.5 yards per game. With 27.7 points per game on offense, Hawaii ranks 76th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 103rd, giving up 30.7 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawaii vs. Oregon Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -38.5 -105 -115 68.5 -115 -105 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Hawaii vs. Oregon? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 MWC Betting Trends

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Hawaii to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Hawaii Stats Leaders

In 13 games last season, Dedrick Parson posted 830 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Parson made a difference in the receiving game too, reeling in 30 balls on 36 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Brayden Schager suited up for 13 games last year, and piled up 2,348 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 55.3% completion percentage.

Tylan Hines helped the offense by running for 634 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

As an important part of the passing game, Zion Bowens piled up 494 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions.

With 2.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 49 tackles, and one interception in 13 games, Penei Pavihi was a key player on defense.

With two interceptions to go with 37 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and three passes defended in 13 games, Peter Manuma was a key player on defense last season.

Logan Taylor totaled one interception to go along with 40 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 13 games.

Malik Hausman totaled 1.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and three interceptions in 13 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.