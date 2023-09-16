In the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Ducks to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Hawaii vs. Oregon Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Hawaii (+38.5) Under (68.5) Oregon 50, Hawaii 15

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The Rainbow Warriors is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

All Rainbow Warriors two game with a set total have hit the over.

The average over/under for Hawaii games this year is 13.7 fewer points than the point total of 68.5 in this outing.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have covered the spread in every game this year.

The average point total for Oregon games this season is 68.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Ducks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 59.5 18.5 81 7 38 30 Hawaii 27.7 30.7 27.5 28.5 28 35

