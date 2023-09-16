Max Muncy has 90 RBI, and will try to collect his 100th when his Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) square off against the Seattle Mariners (81-66) on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the Dodgers and Bryce Miller (8-5) for the Mariners.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-5, 4.05 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (12-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 21 starts this season.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will send Miller (8-5) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.05 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Over 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.

Miller has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

