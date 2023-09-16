When the Seattle Mariners (81-66) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, September 16 at 9:40 PM ET, Julio Rodriguez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Mariners have +120 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-5, 4.05 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 119 times and won 74, or 62.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 54-30 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (48.8%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

