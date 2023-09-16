Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 229 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .459 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (826 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers are second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.225).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Kershaw enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kershaw is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Nationals W 7-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres L 11-8 Home Gavin Stone Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres W 11-2 Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners - Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners - Away Emmet Sheehan Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers - Home Emmet Sheehan Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Reese Olson 9/20/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Pepiot Tarik Skubal 9/21/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller Keaton Winn

