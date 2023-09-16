How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Mariners Prediction
|Dodgers vs Mariners Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 229 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .459 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).
- Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (826 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in MLB.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.225).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.61 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Kershaw enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kershaw is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Trevor Williams
|9/11/2023
|Padres
|L 11-8
|Home
|Gavin Stone
|Pedro Avila
|9/12/2023
|Padres
|W 11-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Michael Wacha
|9/13/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Blake Snell
|9/15/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|George Kirby
|9/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bryce Miller
|9/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Logan Gilbert
|9/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Reese Olson
|9/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Tarik Skubal
|9/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Keaton Winn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.