The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +125. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 74-45 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 47-26 (winning 64.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 60%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times this season for an 85-52-8 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 12-9-0 ATS.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-26 41-31 22-22 66-35 65-35 23-22

