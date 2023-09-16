Saturday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (81-66) going head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) at 9:40 PM ET (on September 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 74 out of the 119 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 54-30, a 64.3% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 826.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule