The Los Angeles Chargers have +2000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 16.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game offensively last season (ninth in ), and it allowed 346.1 yards per game (20th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers posted five wins at home last year and five away.

As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Ekeler also had 107 catches for 722 yards and five TDs.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Eric Kendricks totaled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1600 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +6600 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +12500 9 November 6 @ Jets - +5000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +8000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +8000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

