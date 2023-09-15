As of September 15 the Los Angeles Rams' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Rams games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).

Last year the Rams won only one game on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles won two games as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

The Rams won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

In nine games, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Also, Stafford ran for 9 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Higbee scored three TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 620 yards (38.8 per game).

In the passing game for the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

John Johnson totaled one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year with the Browns.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +5000 2 September 17 49ers - +700 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1400 4 October 1 @ Colts - +25000 5 October 8 Eagles - +750 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +5000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +1800 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +10000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +700

