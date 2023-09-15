At +8000, the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 21 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 15.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Raiders games hit the over.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas was forced to rely on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won just twice.

Las Vegas won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

Jacobs also had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero TDs.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby collected 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +900 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +12500 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +5000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1600 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +6600 15 December 14 Chargers - +2000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +25000 18 January 7 Broncos - +8000

Odds are current as of September 15 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.