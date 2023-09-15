The Seattle Mariners (81-65) and Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) clash on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The probable pitchers are George Kirby (10-9) for the Mariners and Bobby Miller (9-3) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.48 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.98 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (9-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.

Miller is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Miller will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-9) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 9.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

In 27 starts this season, Kirby has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 14th, 1.050 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 31st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

