When the Seattle Mariners (81-65) go head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, September 15 at 10:10 PM ET, Julio Rodriguez will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Dodgers have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.48 ERA) vs Bobby Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.98 ERA)

Mariners Moneyline Dodgers Moneyline Run Line Total
-110 -110 - 7.5

Dodgers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 57 out of the 99 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 61-44 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Dodgers have won in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Dodgers have won 11 of 22 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank
Win World Series +500 2nd 1st
Win NL West -10000 - 1st

