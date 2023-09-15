George Kirby takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 227 home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank fifth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 820 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .343 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Dodgers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (9-3) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals W 7-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres L 11-8 Home Gavin Stone Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres W 11-2 Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners - Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners - Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners - Away Emmet Sheehan Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers - Home Emmet Sheehan Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Reese Olson 9/20/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Pepiot Tarik Skubal

