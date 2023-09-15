How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
George Kirby takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 227 home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank fifth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored 820 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .343 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- Dodgers pitchers have a 1.224 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (9-3) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.
- Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jake Irvin
|9/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-3
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Trevor Williams
|9/11/2023
|Padres
|L 11-8
|Home
|Gavin Stone
|Pedro Avila
|9/12/2023
|Padres
|W 11-2
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Michael Wacha
|9/13/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Blake Snell
|9/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|George Kirby
|9/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bryce Miller
|9/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Logan Gilbert
|9/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Reese Olson
|9/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Ryan Pepiot
|Tarik Skubal
