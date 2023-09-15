Bobby Miller gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -110. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Dodgers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 11-11 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Los Angeles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 84 of 144 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-26 40-31 22-22 65-35 64-35 23-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.