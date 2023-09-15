Friday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (81-65) and Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (10-9) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (9-3) will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its foes are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Dodgers have been victorious in 11, or 50%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a mark of 11-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.7 runs per game (820 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule