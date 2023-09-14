In a Thursday soccer slate that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the Women's College Soccer match featuring USC versus New Mexico State is a game to see.

Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs New Mexico State

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: California vs Oregon State

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Brown vs Portland

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs George Mason

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Alabama vs Georgia

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: BYU vs TCU

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Seattle

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Diego State vs San Diego

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Jose State vs California Baptist

  • League: Women's College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs Washington

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

