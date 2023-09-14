How to Watch Women's College Soccer, College Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, September 14
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Thursday soccer slate that includes a lot of exciting matchups, the Women's College Soccer match featuring USC versus New Mexico State is a game to see.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs New Mexico State
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: California vs Oregon State
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Brown vs Portland
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Fordham vs George Mason
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Alabama vs Georgia
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: BYU vs TCU
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Seattle
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: San Diego State vs San Diego
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: San Jose State vs California Baptist
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Stanford vs Washington
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
