As of now the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, seven Chargers games went over the point total.

On offense, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Chargers were 5-3. On the road, they were 5-4.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Ekeler had 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, catching 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1600 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +12500 9 November 6 @ Jets - +5000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +8000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +8000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

