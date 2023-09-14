Caroline Dolehide begins the Abierto Guadalajara after her San Diego Open ended with a loss at the hands of Louisa Chirico in the qualification round 1. Dolehide's first match is against Peyton Stearns (in the round of 64). Dolehide is +8000 to win this tournament at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Dolehide at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Dolehide's Next Match

In her opener at the Abierto Guadalajara, on Monday, September 18 (at 12:00 PM ET) in the round of 64, Dolehide will play Stearns.

Dolehide Stats

Dolehide dropped her last match, 6-7, 2-6 against Chirico in the qualifying round of the San Diego Open on September 9, 2023.

Dolehide is 11-14 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Dolehide has a record of 9-9 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 25 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Dolehide has averaged 21.4 games.

On hard courts, Dolehide has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.8 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Dolehide has won 63.8% of her service games, and she has won 27.7% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Dolehide has been victorious in 25.4% of her return games and 68.2% of her service games.

