Currently the Los Angeles Rams have been given +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.

Los Angeles won twice as the underdog (2-9) and went 3-3 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

On the ground, Cam Akers had seven touchdowns and 786 yards (52.4 per game) last year.

Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.

On the ground, Stafford scored one touchdown and picked up 9 yards.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In 16 games played for the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson had 48 receptions for 458 yards (28.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a tone-setter on defense, John Johnson registered 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games for the Browns last year.

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +5000 2 September 17 49ers - +700 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1400 4 October 1 @ Colts - +25000 5 October 8 Eagles - +800 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +5000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +1800 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1600 15 December 17 Commanders - +10000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +700

