At +8000, the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 21 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 13.

Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, nine Raiders games went over the point total.

Las Vegas had the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won only twice away from home.

Las Vegas got four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, catching 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +900 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2000 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +12500 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +5000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1600 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2000 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +25000 18 January 7 Broncos - +8000

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.