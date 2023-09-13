Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 13
Max Muncy is only two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) prep for the San Diego Padres (68-78) on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
The Dodgers will look to Ryan Pepiot (3-0) versus the Padres and Blake Snell (13-9).
Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Pepiot - LAD (3-0, 0.86 ERA) vs Snell - SD (13-9, 2.57 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Pepiot
- The Dodgers' Pepiot will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins without allowing a run.
- He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of .86, an 8.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .524.
- Pepiot has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 30th of the season. He is 13-9 with a 2.57 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 2.57 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .192 to opposing batters.
- Snell is aiming to record his seventh quality start in a row in this game.
- Snell is trying for his 21st straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
- In 10 of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
- The 30-year-old's 2.57 ERA ranks first, 1.255 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
Blake Snell vs. Dodgers
- He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 819 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .461 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 226 home runs (second in the league).
- In 17 innings over three appearances against the Dodgers this season, Snell has a 3.71 ERA and a 1.176 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .153.
