Max Muncy is only two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) prep for the San Diego Padres (68-78) on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers will look to Ryan Pepiot (3-0) versus the Padres and Blake Snell (13-9).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pepiot - LAD (3-0, 0.86 ERA) vs Snell - SD (13-9, 2.57 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Pepiot

The Dodgers' Pepiot will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins without allowing a run.

He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of .86, an 8.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .524.

Pepiot has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 30th of the season. He is 13-9 with a 2.57 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up a 2.57 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .192 to opposing batters.

Snell is aiming to record his seventh quality start in a row in this game.

Snell is trying for his 21st straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

In 10 of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 2.57 ERA ranks first, 1.255 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.

Blake Snell vs. Dodgers

He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 819 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .461 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 226 home runs (second in the league).

In 17 innings over three appearances against the Dodgers this season, Snell has a 3.71 ERA and a 1.176 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .153.

