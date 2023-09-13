Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on September 13, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.