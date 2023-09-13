Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) will take on the San Diego Padres (68-78) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, September 13 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Max Muncy will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Dodgers have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +105. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot - LAD (3-0, 0.86 ERA) vs Blake Snell - SD (13-9, 2.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Dodgers and Padres matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Mookie Betts get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 74 out of the 118 games, or 62.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 64-39 (62.1%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Padres have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (32.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Padres have been victorious five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.