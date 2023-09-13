The Los Angeles Dodgers versus San Diego Padres game on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 226 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .461 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are fifth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (819 total).

The Dodgers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.225).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Pepiot (3-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start this season.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

Pepiot will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

He will attempt for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Emmet Sheehan MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals W 7-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres L 11-8 Home Gavin Stone Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres W 11-2 Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres - Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners - Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners - Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners - Away Emmet Sheehan Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Reese Olson

