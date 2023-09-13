Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get the better of Blake Snell, the San Diego Padres' starter, on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Padres have +105 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (74-44).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Los Angeles has gone 64-39 (62.1%).

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 84 times this season for an 84-51-8 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-25 40-31 22-22 65-34 64-35 23-21

