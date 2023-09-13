Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) and the San Diego Padres (68-78) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot (3-0) to the mound, while Blake Snell (13-9) will get the nod for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 118 times this season and won 74, or 62.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 64-39, a 62.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 819.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).

Dodgers Schedule