Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) and the San Diego Padres (68-78) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot (3-0) to the mound, while Blake Snell (13-9) will get the nod for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 3, Padres 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 118 times this season and won 74, or 62.7%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 64-39, a 62.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
  • Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 819.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 8 @ Nationals W 8-5 Emmet Sheehan vs MacKenzie Gore
September 9 @ Nationals L 7-6 Bobby Miller vs Jake Irvin
September 10 @ Nationals W 7-3 Ryan Yarbrough vs Trevor Williams
September 11 Padres L 11-8 Gavin Stone vs Pedro Avila
September 12 Padres W 11-2 Lance Lynn vs Michael Wacha
September 13 Padres - Ryan Pepiot vs Blake Snell
September 15 @ Mariners - Bobby Miller vs George Kirby
September 16 @ Mariners - Clayton Kershaw vs Bryce Miller
September 17 @ Mariners - Emmet Sheehan vs Logan Gilbert
September 18 Tigers - Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
September 19 Tigers - Lance Lynn vs Reese Olson

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.