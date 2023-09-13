Dodgers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-56) and the San Diego Padres (68-78) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on September 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot (3-0) to the mound, while Blake Snell (13-9) will get the nod for the Padres.
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 3, Padres 2.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 118 times this season and won 74, or 62.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 64-39, a 62.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 819.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Emmet Sheehan vs MacKenzie Gore
|September 9
|@ Nationals
|L 7-6
|Bobby Miller vs Jake Irvin
|September 10
|@ Nationals
|W 7-3
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Trevor Williams
|September 11
|Padres
|L 11-8
|Gavin Stone vs Pedro Avila
|September 12
|Padres
|W 11-2
|Lance Lynn vs Michael Wacha
|September 13
|Padres
|-
|Ryan Pepiot vs Blake Snell
|September 15
|@ Mariners
|-
|Bobby Miller vs George Kirby
|September 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Bryce Miller
|September 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Logan Gilbert
|September 18
|Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 19
|Tigers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Reese Olson
