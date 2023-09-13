At +2000, the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 11 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 13.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +260

+260 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game offensively last year (ninth in ), and it surrendered 346.1 yards per game (20th) on defense.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one win (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.

The Chargers won only twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

Eric Kendricks posted 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +1600 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1000 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +12500 9 November 6 @ Jets - +5000 10 November 12 Lions - +1800 11 November 19 @ Packers - +4000 12 November 26 Ravens - +1600 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +8000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +8000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

