As of September 12 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 26th, surrendering 361.7 yards per game.

The Seahawks picked up five wins at home last season and four on the road.

When favorites, Seattle went 3-3. As underdogs, the Seahawks were 6-5.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 catches for 165 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +1800 3 September 24 Panthers - +15000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1200 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +2000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +700 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +700 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.