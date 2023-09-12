The Los Angeles Rams have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the league as of September 12.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +850

+850 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled a 6-10-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Rams games went over the point total.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.

Los Angeles picked up three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In nine games, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

In addition, Stafford rushed for 9 yards and one TD.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game for the Ravens, Demarcus Robinson scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 458 yards (28.6 per game).

John Johnson compiled one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year with the Browns.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +6600 2 September 17 49ers - +700 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +1200 4 October 1 @ Colts - +15000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +8000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1000 9 November 5 @ Packers - +4000 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +6600 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +2000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +10000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +8000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +700

