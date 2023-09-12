The Las Vegas Raiders at the moment have the 22nd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Raiders games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas had more success on offense, ranking 12th in the by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they picked up only two road wins.

Las Vegas got four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby delivered 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +6600 2 September 17 @ Bills - +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +8000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +12500 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1800 9 November 5 Giants - +8000 10 November 12 Jets - +2500 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1800 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +6600 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +6600

