The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 60 of 110 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 2.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 110), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (2.7%).

He has scored in 36 games this season (32.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .221 AVG .246 .286 OBP .295 .331 SLG .297 13 XBH 8 3 HR 0 20 RBI 7 23/14 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings