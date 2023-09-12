Miguel Rojas vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .233 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 60 of 110 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 2.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 110), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (2.7%).
- He has scored in 36 games this season (32.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.221
|AVG
|.246
|.286
|OBP
|.295
|.331
|SLG
|.297
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|0
|20
|RBI
|7
|23/14
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.93 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.99 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.99 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
