The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, 35 home runs and 75 walks.
  • He ranks 137th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
  • Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286 with three homers.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (64 of 120), with at least two hits 21 times (17.5%).
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in 53 games this season (44.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (21.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 61
.218 AVG .198
.359 OBP .305
.510 SLG .477
23 XBH 28
18 HR 17
41 RBI 56
61/42 K/BB 75/33
0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha (11-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.99, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.