The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Padres.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, 35 home runs and 75 walks.

He ranks 137th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286 with three homers.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (64 of 120), with at least two hits 21 times (17.5%).

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in 53 games this season (44.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (21.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .218 AVG .198 .359 OBP .305 .510 SLG .477 23 XBH 28 18 HR 17 41 RBI 56 61/42 K/BB 75/33 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings