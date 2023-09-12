Max Muncy vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Padres.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .208 with 16 doubles, 35 home runs and 75 walks.
- He ranks 137th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Muncy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286 with three homers.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (64 of 120), with at least two hits 21 times (17.5%).
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 53 games this season (44.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (21.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.218
|AVG
|.198
|.359
|OBP
|.305
|.510
|SLG
|.477
|23
|XBH
|28
|18
|HR
|17
|41
|RBI
|56
|61/42
|K/BB
|75/33
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (11-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.99, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
