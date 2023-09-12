Jason Heyward vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .677 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 12 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Padres.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .271.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 50 of 107 games this year (46.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (20.6%).
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 107), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.3%).
- In 43 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.277
|AVG
|.266
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.539
|SLG
|.432
|19
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|16
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.99, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
