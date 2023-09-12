Jason Heyward -- with a slugging percentage of .677 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 12 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Padres.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .271.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 50 of 107 games this year (46.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (20.6%).

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 107), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.3%).

In 43 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .277 AVG .266 .352 OBP .350 .539 SLG .432 19 XBH 13 9 HR 5 22 RBI 16 29/16 K/BB 26/17 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings