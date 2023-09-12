On Tuesday, James Outman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .251.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 77th in slugging.

In 55.6% of his 133 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60 of 133 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .260 AVG .243 .372 OBP .352 .415 SLG .450 15 XBH 21 7 HR 12 33 RBI 30 76/31 K/BB 83/33 10 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings