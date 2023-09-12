James Outman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .251.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 77th in slugging.
- In 55.6% of his 133 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60 of 133 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.260
|AVG
|.243
|.372
|OBP
|.352
|.415
|SLG
|.450
|15
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|12
|33
|RBI
|30
|76/31
|K/BB
|83/33
|10
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Padres give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 111 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 2.99 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.