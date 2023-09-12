Manny Machado leads the San Diego Padres (68-77) into a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-56), a game after homering twice in an 11-8 victory over the Dodgers, at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Lance Lynn (10-11, 6.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Michael Wacha (11-3, 2.99 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (10-11, 6.09 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (11-3, 2.99 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers' Lynn (10-11) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up eight earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 6.09, a 3.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.422.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 28 starts this season, Lynn has lasted five or more innings 23 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Lance Lynn vs. Padres

The Padres rank 15th in MLB with 666 runs scored this season. They have a .241 batting average this campaign with 187 home runs (13th in the league).

The Padres have gone 4-for-21 with a home run and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (11-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 2.99 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.

Wacha heads into the game with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this year entering this outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

