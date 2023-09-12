Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres matchup at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers' Lance Lynn (10-11) will make his 29th start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Lynn has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 23 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 28 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.09 ERA ranks 49th, 1.422 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 6 4.2 7 8 8 1 3 vs. Braves Aug. 31 4.1 7 7 7 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 25 6.0 10 4 3 1 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 7.0 4 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 132 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 35 bases.

He's slashing .270/.361/.418 on the year.

Kim has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with three walks and three RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Sep. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Astros Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 8 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.