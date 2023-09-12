Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-56) on Tuesday, September 12 against the San Diego Padres (68-77), who will counter with Michael Wacha. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +135. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (10-11, 6.09 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (11-3, 2.99 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Padres Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -155 +130 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to put money on the Dodgers and Padres game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Dodgers (-160), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Dodgers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 117 times and won 73, or 62.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 36-22 record (winning 62.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (33.3%) in those games.

The Padres have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Padres have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Max Muncy 0.5 (-161) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) James Outman 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+250) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

