Michael Wacha will take the mound for the San Diego Padres looking to shut down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 224 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles is second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers are ninth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (808 total).

The Dodgers are second in MLB with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.228).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-11 with a 6.09 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Lynn is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the year.

Lynn enters the game with 23 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 28 appearances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Marlins W 10-0 Away Ryan Pepiot Braxton Garrett 9/8/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Emmet Sheehan MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals W 7-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres L 11-8 Home Gavin Stone Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres - Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres - Home Ryan Pepiot Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners - Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners - Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller 9/17/2023 Mariners - Away Emmet Sheehan Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers - Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez

