Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Lance Lynn, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Padres (+140). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 9 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 73-44 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 32-19 (62.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Los Angeles has played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-51-8).

The Dodgers have gone 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 40-31 22-22 64-34 63-35 23-21

