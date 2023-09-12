Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-56) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (68-77) at 10:10 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (10-11, 6.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Michael Wacha (11-3, 2.99 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 117 games this season and won 73 (62.4%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won 36 of its 58 games, or 62.1%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 808 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule