Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Chargers have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 12.
Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +260
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.
- The Chargers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).
- The Chargers posted five wins at home last season and five away.
- When underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC overall.
Chargers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.
- On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).
- Also, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.
- In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Eric Kendricks posted 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.
Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|L 36-34
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
Odds are current as of September 12 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.